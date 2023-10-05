Unopposed Kurt Okraku steals show at Ghana FA congress

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Simeon-Edwin Okraku, showed up in Tamale beaming with confidence as he successfully retained his seat as boss of the federation.

Mr Okraku received 117 votes, which is 97.1% of votes cast to continue as the head of Ghana's football federation.

The hardworking FA boss affirmed his quest to make Ghana's football the best on the continent and globally following his success at the polls.

Meanwhile, the event is being monitored by top FIFA officials led by Director of Member Associations, Africa, Gelson Fernandes.

Following the success of Okraku's first tenure, there will be huge expectations from Ghanaians and the football world as he begins his second term.

Thursday's elections was earlier slated for September but faced delays and legal challenges, including an injunction by King Faisal forced a rescheduling of the event.

Although the legal matter is scheduled to be heard on October 12, the GFA is proceeding with the elections, underlining their commitment to a timely resolution of leadership questions.