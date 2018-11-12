'Untouchable' Thomas Partey is the best signing of Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey is the best signing of coach Diego Simeone, according to Monday's ratings in Spain.

Partey, 25, is an epitome of patience in football, having demonstrated his immense quality in the face of difficult times.

The Ghana international has not only settled in the first team of the Spanish giants, but has become untouchable for Diego Simeone.

The intelligent midfielder has played 10 out of 12 league games, started in the Copa del Rey, played in the European Super Cup against Real Madrid and has started in 3 out of 4 UEFA Champions League matches this season.

The Ghanaian super star has scored two goals so far this season, including a real golazo against Athletic Club over the weekend.

The Paris St-Germain and Arsenal target is a creation of Argentine coach Diego Simeone, with the player showing his incredible work ethics.

Having played on loan in Mallorca and Almeria, the Ghanaian is simply unstoppable and gives Atletico a lot of options.

By Patrick Akoto