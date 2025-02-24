UPDATE: Black Queens’ friendly against Raja Casablanca Athletic Women called off

The international friendly match between Ghana’s Black Queens and Raja Casablanca Athletic Women has been called off.

The women’s national team of Ghana was scheduled to take on the North African club today, Monday, February 24.

In a notice this evening, the Ghana FA has indicated that the friendly match has been called off.

“Notice: Game called off due to circumstances beyond our control,” the Ghana FA said in its post.

📌 Notice: Game called off due to circumstances beyond our control. #ShineBlackQueens ✨#BringBackTheLove 💕 https://t.co/1XdcxWrQyW — Ghana Women National Teams 🇬🇭 (@GhanaWNT) February 24, 2025

The match between Ghana’s Black Queens and Raja Casablanca Athletic Women would have been the second game for new coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren.

The Swedish tactician lost his first game in charge of the Black Queens last Friday when the team suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco.

Speaking in a post-match interview, coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren said although the result was disappointing, he was proud of the performance of the girls.

“This is the worst feeling to have as a coach and as a player. When you work hard for almost a whole game you deserve a draw result. You have the chances to actually win and then you are unlucky in the end, the ball bouncing and they score when there is nothing left.

“I’m really proud of the girls. They worked hard. There haven’t been so many trainings together. The focus has been to work as a group and be well-organised in defense. They did an amazing job. I’m happy with the girls,” coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren told the media team of the GFA.