Ghana's No. 1

UPDATE: Napoli reach agreement with American-Ghanaian midfielder Yunus Musah on personal terms

Published on: 10 June 2025
Yunus Musah

Italian Serie A Champions SSC Napoli have reached an agreement with American midfielder of Ghanaian descent, Yunus Musah, on personal terms.

GHANAsoccernet on Tuesday morning reported that Napoli have initiated negotiations with AC Milan for the transfer of the United States international.

This evening, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has disclosed that there is total agreement in place between Napoli and Yunus Musah on personal terms.

According to him, the two clubs are close to reaching an agreement on a fee for the youngster.

In addition, Napoli’s contract for Yunus Musah is ready.

Musah, 22, signed for AC Milan in 2023 in a move from Spanish La Liga outfit Valencia.

Last season, the youngster impressed with his performance for the Italian club, making 29 appearances in Serie A and providing two assists.

With the agreement in place on personal terms, it is only a matter of time before Musah completes his move to SSC Napoli.

 

