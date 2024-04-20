Upper East Regional Second Division Middle League kicks off on April 20

After the thrills and spills of the regular season, the Upper East Regional Second Division Middle League commences on Saturday, 20th April 2024.

Four qualified clubs will begin the battle to determine who ultimately gets the opportunity to play in the Division One League (DOL) come next season.

The four qualifiers chalked somewhat similar records on their way to winning their respective zones.

Interestingly, three of the Zonal Champions, Toende United FC (Zone 1), Walewale Catholic Stars FC (Zone 2) and Navrongo Mission Warriors SC (Zone 4), all topped their respective zones with 23 points as their accumulated points totals. Real Bolga United FC (Zone 3) won their zone with only one point less (22 points).

Walewale Catholic Stars FC came out of the regular season as the most prolific of the four qualifiers scoring 38 goals and conceding only 8. They qualified ahead of Yorogo Young Stars FC with a points difference of 10, thus underlining their sheer dominance in Zone 2.

Real Bolga United FC, qualified ahead of Zorkor United FC with a points difference of 4, scoring scoring 20 goals and conceding 5 in the process.

Navrongo Mission Warriors SC qualified from Zone 4 scoring 19 goals and conceding 7. Their closest challengers in the Zone were Real Builsa United who they beat by a single point. This zone saw the closest finish between the top two finishers in the zone.

Toende United FC, from Zone 1, qualified ahead of Sheaga A Real Town FC with a point difference of 7, winning the zone with relative comfort.

With the performances put up by the four combatants in the main season, the stage appears set for a really engaging battle of tried, tested and battle ready teams.

Football fans in the region are looking forward to thrilling matchday experiences at the Kurt E. S. Okraku Technical Centre (Winkogo), where the Middle League tournament will be held.