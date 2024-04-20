Upper East Regional Second Division Middle League set to kick off today

The Upper East Regional Second Division Middle League is set to kick off on April 20, 2024, at the Kurt E. S. Okraku Technical Centre in Winkogo.

Four teams - Toende United FC, Walewale Catholic Stars FC, Navrongo Mission Warriors SC, and Real Bolga United FC - have qualified for the tournament after impressive performances in their respective zones.

Each team has a similar record, with three of them topping their zones with 23 points.

Walewale Catholic Stars FC stands out as the most prolific team, scoring 38 goals and conceding only 8.

The teams will battle it out for a spot in the Division One League next season. Football fans in the region are eagerly anticipating thrilling matchdays, and the stage is set for a competitive tournament.

The four teams have proven themselves to be tried, tested, and battle-ready, making for an exciting contest.