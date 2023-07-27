Upper West RFA chairman endorses Kurt Okraku for second term as GFA President

Alhaji S.D. Yahaya Biyad, also known as "Senior Minister" within GFA circles, has added his voice to the growing support for Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), as he seeks a second term.

This endorsement marks the third major show of support, following similar endorsements from the Greater Accra and Eastern Regional chairmen.

Kurt Okraku announced his intention to seek re-election during the 29th Ordinary Congress of the GFA held in Kumasi. With the upcoming elections, the GFA president has been garnering significant backing from prominent figures within the football community.

Speaking to the press in WA, Alhaji S.D. Yahaya Biyad officially declared his endorsement for Kurt Okraku's second-term bid. He expressed his wholehearted support, stating, "I will give my blessings and thumbprint to enable him to win a second term. If he wins, and I win, I will implement exactly what he says."

The UW RFA Chairman pledged his unwavering support and also sought divine guidance for Kurt Okraku as he heads towards the polls. His reasons for backing the incumbent president were rooted in Okraku's successful policies and programs, especially those favouring grassroots football development. Alhaji S.D. Yahaya Biyad highlighted the continuous flow of subventions to the RFAs and the innovative "Catch Them Young Referees" program, as well as the recent commitment to cover officiating fees for division two, three, and women's division one league clubs at the regional level.

With an illustrious record, Alhaji S.D. Yahaya Biyad is currently the longest-serving RFA chairman in the country, adding weight to his endorsement.

As the GFA gears up for the October elections, the road map for the process is yet to be announced. However, with the strong support and backing from influential figures like Alhaji S.D. Yahaya Biyad, Okraku's bid for a second term gains momentum, setting the stage for a competitive and exciting election.