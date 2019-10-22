URBAN HERO: Richard Asante uses soccer to give youth ‘a place to belong’

The best gift Richard Asante's parents ever gave him was a soccer ball.

Soccer has been Asante's passion since his days in Ghana. He carried it over to his life in Canada, earning a scholarship with Syracuse University and getting drafted by Toronto FC in the 2007 MLS SuperDraft.

Soccer "gives you a sense of belonging," Asante, 35, said. "The new people you meet and the places you're able to travel to, it gives you a different perspective on what life could really be."

In 2010, he created the Asante Soccer Academy to give youth an opportunity to share his passion for the sport and teach them confidence, engage in healthy activity and promote teamwork.

"The lessons you learn go beyond just the field," he said. "Teamwork, communication, commitment, these are all things I learned through the game of soccer which has allowed me to carry on and do different things in my life at the current moment."

Asante also wanted to eliminate the barrier that comes with paying to play soccer and wanted to provide services that would "cost the players next to nothing."

His work with his soccer academy is what got him a nod for a Star Metroland Media 2019 Urban Hero Award in the Sports category, People's Choice.

"It required me giving up time and buying equipment, but I saw that as a small price to pay given the bigger picture which was to give every child a place to belong and something to call their own," he said.

Rosa Giuliani's son goes to Asante's soccer academy and nominated him for the award.

"He, along with his coaching staff, completely embody what it means to be an Urban Hero," she said. "They work tirelessly, day in and day out, and give everything of themselves to help the kids both on and off the field so the kids can have a chance to realize their potential."

For Asante, he is grateful to have won an Urban Hero award. "I'm able to live that dream through which is able to provide a place for kids, of all ages, to be able to play," he said.

