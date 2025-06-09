Uriah Rennie, Premier League’s first black referee, dies aged 65

Uriah Rennie, the Premier League’s first Black referee, has died aged 65.

Born in Jamaica and raised in Sheffield, Rennie rose from grassroots football to become a respected figure in the English game. Between 1997 and 2008, he officiated over 300 professional matches, including 175 in the Premier League, making history in the process.

Rennie was known for his composure, fairness, and authority on the field. But his influence went far beyond refereeing. A magistrate since 1996, he campaigned for equality in sport, supported mental health causes, and tackled issues of social deprivation.

In 2023, he was awarded an honorary doctorate by Sheffield Hallam University and was named its chancellor in May 2025.

In recent interviews, he revealed he had been learning to walk again after a rare condition left him paralysed from the waist down.

Tributes have described him as a trailblazer. “Uriah should never be forgotten,” said Leon Mann, co-founder of the Football Black List.

Former Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Aston Villa striker Stan Collymore called him “a pioneer”.

Rennie broke barriers with dignity and inspired countless others to believe they belonged. His story was one of strength, service, and quiet leadership. His legacy lives on.