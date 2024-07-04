Uruguay game in 2010 could have been the end of my career - Asamoah Gyan

Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan has revealed that his illustrious career could have ended after Ghana's quarter-final match against Uruguay.

He believes that, his courage to take the team's first penalty in the shootout, despite having missed one in regular time in the 2010 FIFA World Cup was key to his success in the game

The former Black Stars captain experienced one of his most challenging moments when he missed a crucial late penalty against Uruguay, which would have sent Ghana to the semi-finals.

Despite the despair, Gyan demonstrated remarkable bravery by stepping up to take Ghana's first penalty in the subsequent shootout and successfully converting it. Unfortunately, Ghana was unable to advance, losing 4-2 to the South Americans.

Reflecting on that moment, Gyan expressed his determination to redeem himself after the initial miss, emphasizing that his career could have taken a downturn if he hadn't shown the mental strength to come back.

“I’m a very competitive guy. I hate to lose, so when I make a mistake, it doesn’t mean I’m incompetent. I want to prove to people that humans make mistakes, but they can be corrected. That is why I elected to take the first penalty in the shootout after missing my kick,” Gyan said on Wontumi FM.

“I strongly believe if I didn’t retake that penalty, it would’ve been the end of my careerâ€¦ Ronaldo is very competitive too, that’s why he was crying. He has passion for the game.”

Gyan's comments follow a similar incident involving five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who broke down in tears after missing a penalty against Slovenia in the round of 16 of the 2024 European Championship.

Ronaldo, like Gyan, showed his competitive spirit by scoring the first penalty in the shootout, setting the pace for a 3-0 victory.