Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur out for three weeks after injury against Ghana

Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been confirmed to miss three weeks due to the injury he sustained against Ghana at the 2022 World Cup.

In Uruguay’s eventual 2-0 victory over Ghana on Friday, Bentancur was injured after just 34 minutes.

South Korea's late winner against Portugal in a tricky Group H matchup caused Uruguay to agonisingly miss out on qualifying for the tournament's last 16 on goals scored.

Bentancur tore an adductor muscle against Ghana, according to domestic media on Tuesday, and will be out for about 21 days.

Bentancur has become a dynamic mainstay in midfield for Tottenham under Antonio Conte since his £20 million arrival from Juventus in January.