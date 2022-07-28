Uruguay striker Luis Suarez signs short-term deal to rejoin Nacional

Luis Suarez, the striker for Uruguay, Ghana's World Cup opponent, has signed a short-term contract with his boyhood club Nacional in Uruguay ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

On Tuesday, Suarez revealed on social media that he had a preliminary agreement to return to the club where he began his career, and on Wednesday, Nacional president Jose Fuentes told Sport 890 radio station that the 35-year-old star had signed a five-month contract.

Suarez and the club president both said on Tuesday that some details still needed to be ironed out but Fuentes told Sport 890: “It’s already done, it’s already resolved.”

The former Liverpool and Barcelona star is Uruguay’s all-time top goalscorer and set to compete at his fourth World Cup later this year, where they will face Ghana in a rematch of 2010 quarter-final clash.

The attacker was Uruguay's hero, but a villain in the eyes of Ghanaians and many football fans after blocking a late Ghana goal with his hand.

Black Stars eventually lost the match on penalties, missing out on a historic semi-final spot.

The four-time African champions will be seeking revenge in Qatar.