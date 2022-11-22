US ambassador Virginia Palmer lauds Hearts of Oak for CVCA partnership project

The United States ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer has applauded Hearts of Oak for their Common Value Club Alliance project with Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati.

The Ghanaian football powerhouse are in a partnership project with FC Cincinnati and German Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim.

The three clubs share strategic ideas to help lift their teams to the next level in football.

A team led by Hearts of Oak Board Chairman Togbe Afede and Vincent Sowah Odotei paid a courtesy call on the ambassador alongside FC Cincinnati co-owner Jeff Berding. Berding is in the country on a working visit.

Madam Palmer praised the clubs for their alliance insisting that it is a positive initiative which will enhance the development of talents.

She also pledged her support to the partnership initiative and also discussed its potential long term benefits as a means of offering good opportunity for young talents to realise their ambitions, an opportunity for the technical staff to exchange technical ideas and other relevant information whose overall gains will inure to the benefits of the partners.