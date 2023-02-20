US-based Soccer for Dreamers donates menstrual cups and sports equipment to footballers in Ghana

A US-based sports charity organization called Soccer for Dreamers has donated menstrual cups and other health kits to female football players in Ghana to help them overcome gender and menstrual cycle-related barriers that may inhibit their careers.

The donation was made at the Ghana Football Association headquarters in Accra, where young female footballers were also educated on nutrition and how it can enhance their performance.

Soccer for Dreamers has been helping young footballers in Ghana for some time, and last year, they donated football gear to selected Under-17 clubs in Tema and Kumasi.

This year, selected male and female football clubs in Ghana received football gears, including boots, jerseys, shin guards, and balls.

The event was supported by several organizations and coordinated by the Ghana representative of Soccer for Dreamers, Stephane Lecosson.

Soccer for Dreamers aims to support underprivileged athletic groups in underserved areas in Ghana by fundraising, procuring athletic gear, and running health and educational programs for the kids to help them maximize their potential.