US Men's Soccer team captain Christian Pulisic vows to bounce back against Ghana after Germany defeat

The US Men's Soccer team captain Christian Pulisic is determined to secure a victory against Ghana in Wednesday's international friendly at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

This determination follows their recent 3-1 defeat to Germany at Rentschler Field in the USA.

Similarly, the Black Stars of Ghana suffered a 2-0 loss to Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

Pulisic, the AC Milan attacker, expressed the team's intention to focus on the positive aspects of their performance and learn from their mistakes in preparation for the upcoming match against Ghana.

"We did some good things. We have to take the positives, obviously learn from some of our mistakes," Pulisic stated in a post-match interview.

"We have another opportunity against Ghana in a few days, and we just have to go out and turn it around there."

Both teams now consider the match against Ghana a must-win, given their respective losses in their first friendly games of the October international break.