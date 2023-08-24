US midfielder Yunus Musah displays Ghanaian heritage in AC Milan announcement video

United States Men's Soccer Team midfielder, Yunus Musah, has proudly revealed his Ghanaian heritage in a video announcing his arrival at AC Milan.

The 20-year-old was born to Ghanaian parents in New York, but grew up in Italy before moving to England to begin his football career.

He even represented England at youth level while playing for Arsenal's Academy. Musah, before choosing to play for USA, was eligible to represent Ghana and the Three Lions.

However, he decided to play for the Yankees, and has since made 27 senior appearances for USA, winning two CONCACAF Nations League title.

Musah's fast rise in football has seen him make a move from Spanish outfit Valencia to seven-time European champions AC Milan, and his announcement video displayed his parents journey from Ghana to USA.

“I’m very happy, today my mouth is hurting from all the smiling. I don’t know what to say, I want to thank everyone. I will need to take time to understand what has happened. I’m just so happy," he told the club's media.

The former Valencia midfielder could make his Serie A debut for AC Milan in the game against Torino.

Watch video below:

Onto Chapter Milan pic.twitter.com/lJUg6bTJf2 — Yunus Dimoara Musah (@yunusmusah8) August 20, 2023

By Lukman Abdul Mumin