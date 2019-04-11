US Salernitana coach Angelo Gregucci in Moses Odjer selection dilemma ahead of Cittadella clash

US Salernitana coach Angelo Gregucci is faced with dilemma as he is yet to find a suitable replacement for suspended midfielder Jean Akpa Akpro ahead of their Serie B clash against Cittadella on Saturday.

The Ivorian midfielder has been slapped with a suspension after picking his fifth booking of the campaign in last Tuesday's 2-1 loss at Spezia.

Coach Gregucci is left with the option of fielding either Moses Odjer or Joseph Minala in the hole as they look to bounce back from the setback at the Stadio Alberto Picco.

However, the 54-year-old gaffer is having a tough time in making a choice as both players are not in good shape to be handed the role.

"The Ghanaian is close to 100 with the grenade shirt but this season he only took to the field eleven times. The Cameroonian scored against Cremonese, then the decline: after the match against Perugia he disappeared from Gregucci's radar".

Odjer only returned to first team action last month after spending large part of the campaign on the treatment table.

Salernitana are sitting 13th on the log with 35 points after 30 games.