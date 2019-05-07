US Sassuolo coach Roberto De Zerbi opens door for Boateng’s return

US Sassuolo gaffer Roberto De Zerbi has reiterated his desire to work with Kevin-Prince Boateng again following the Ghana forward’s disappointing loan spell at FC Barcelona.

Boateng left the Neroverdi to join Barcelona on a loan deal with the option to buy during the January transfer window.

But the 30-year-old has largely flopped at the Catalan-based side and reports suggest the Blaugrana have turned down the option of purchasing him permanently at the end of the campaign.

In the wake of the 9th Conference of the Mapei Sport Research Center entitled "Training and Performance”, De Zerbi was quizzed by reporters on his stance on talks of Boateng’s return to the squad.

"For him the doors are open, at least on my part. He is a decent and strong boy, superior to our level.”

“Sassuolo, however, is a special environment and, I do not speak of Boateng but I speak in general, it is necessary to be stimulated to the maximum. The stimuli must be found within themselves,” the words collected by the Sassuolo correspondent News.net.