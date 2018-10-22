US Sassuolo injury blow as Boateng, Duncan are ruled out of Sampdoria clash

Ghanaian duo Kevin Prince-Boateng and Alfred Duncan have been ruled out of US Sassuolo matchday squad for Monday's clash against Sampdoria with injuries.
The Neroverdi travel to Stadio Ferraris with the aim of recovering from their recent slump after losing to AC Milan and SS Napoli.
But Roberto De Zerbi's outfit will be going into the game without Kevin-Prince Boateng and Alfred Duncan through injuries.
Boateng picked an injury in the side's 2-0 defeat against Napoli and was replaced by Senegalese forward Kouma Babacar in the 69th minute while Duncan has been missing in action since their 3-1 win over Empoli on matchday 5 of the league.
However, Italian-born of Ghanaian descent Claud Adjapong has been named in the squad for the clash on Monday.
Below is the squad-list:
GOALKEEPERS
- 28 Giacomo SATALINO
- 47 Andrea CONSIGLI
- 79 Gianluca PEGOLO
DEFENDERS
- 2 MARLON
- 5 Mauricio LEMOS
- 13 Federico PELUSO
- 17 Leonardo SERNICOLA
- 21 Pol LIROLA
- 23 Giangiacomo MAGNANI
- 31 Gian Marco FERRARI
- 39 Cristian DELL'ORCO
- 98 Claud ADJAPONG
midfielders
- 4 Francesco MAGNANELLI
- 9 Filip DJURICIC
- 12 Stefano SENSI
- 68 Mehdi BOURABIA
- 73 Manuel LOCATELLI
FORWARDS
- 10 Alessandro MATRI
- 25 Domenico BERARDI
- 29 Marcello TROTTA
- 30 Khouma BABACAR
- 34 Federico DI FRANCESCO
- 99 Enrico BRIGNOLA