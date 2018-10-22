US Sassuolo injury blow as Boateng, Duncan are ruled out of Sampdoria clash

Ghanaian duo Kevin Prince-Boateng and Alfred Duncan have been ruled out of US Sassuolo matchday squad for Monday's clash against Sampdoria with injuries.

The Neroverdi travel to Stadio Ferraris with the aim of recovering from their recent slump after losing to AC Milan and SS Napoli.

But Roberto De Zerbi's outfit will be going into the game without Kevin-Prince Boateng and Alfred Duncan through injuries.

Boateng picked an injury in the side's 2-0 defeat against Napoli and was replaced by Senegalese forward Kouma Babacar in the 69th minute while Duncan has been missing in action since their 3-1 win over Empoli on matchday 5 of the league.

However, Italian-born of Ghanaian descent Claud Adjapong has been named in the squad for the clash on Monday.

Below is the squad-list:

GOALKEEPERS

28 Giacomo SATALINO

Giacomo SATALINO 47 Andrea CONSIGLI

Andrea CONSIGLI 79 Gianluca PEGOLO

DEFENDERS

2 MARLON

MARLON 5 Mauricio LEMOS

Mauricio LEMOS 13 Federico PELUSO

Federico PELUSO 17 Leonardo SERNICOLA

Leonardo SERNICOLA 21 Pol LIROLA

Pol LIROLA 23 Giangiacomo MAGNANI

Giangiacomo MAGNANI 31 Gian Marco FERRARI

Gian Marco FERRARI 39 Cristian DELL'ORCO

Cristian DELL'ORCO 98 Claud ADJAPONG

midfielders

4 Francesco MAGNANELLI

Francesco MAGNANELLI 9 Filip DJURICIC

Filip DJURICIC 12 Stefano SENSI

Stefano SENSI 68 Mehdi BOURABIA

Mehdi BOURABIA 73 Manuel LOCATELLI

FORWARDS