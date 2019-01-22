US Sassuolo keen to replace Kevin-Prince Boateng with Mario Balotelli

US Sassuolo are reportedly keen on replacing Kevin-Prince Boateng with OGC Nice striker Mario Balotelli.

According to reports in Italy, the Neroverdi could hijack Olympique Marseille’s negotiations for Balotelli, which have progressed but still have not been finalised.

The former Manchester City forward has not scored in 10 Ligue 1 appearances for Nice this season and was frozen out in December following a series of rows with Coach Patrick Vieira.

However, the maverick marksman has been identified as the man to replace Kevin-Prince Boateng, who made a shock move to Barcelona on Monday.

The 31-year-old joined the Catalan club on a season loan with the option to purchase at the end of the season.

He scored 4 goals goals in 13 games for Roberto De Zerbi's outfit during his six-month stay at the club.

Boateng is line to make his debut for the Blaugrana in the Copa Del Rey against Sevilla on Wednesday.