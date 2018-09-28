US Sassuolo star Alfred Duncan laments Black Stars snub

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan has expressed his disappointment in his continuous Black Stars exclusion despite his superlative form for US Sassuolo in the Italian Serie A.

The 25-year-old has had a strong start to the Italian Serie A season for US Sassuolo, excelling in all the five games he has featured.

However, the former Inter Milan midfielder was one of the few high-profile players that were excluded in Ghana's squad for the 1-0 defeat to the Harambee Stars of Kenya in the Afcon 2019 qualifier a fortnight ago.

In an interview with KweseESPN, Duncan bemoaned the situation he finds himself in but insists he will make a claim for his inclusion by keeping his performance level.

"It hurts that I have been ignored because everyone wants to play international football," he told KweséESPN.

"It is a compliment to be considered good enough for your country, and all I can personally do is to make my case by playing well at club level."