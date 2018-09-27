US Sassuolo suffer blow as Alfred Duncan misses trip to Spal

US Sassuolo have been handed a major blow as Alfred Duncan has been left out of their squad for the Serie A clash against Spal on Thursday.

It has been an excellent start to the season for Duncan after deciding to stay at the club despite being linked with a move away from the club in the summer.

The 25-year-old has played every minutes of their five matches to help the Neroverdi climb to 5th on the league log.

However, the former Inter Milan enforcer will not be adding to his appearance tally after picking up an injury in training.

Meanwhile, compatriots Kevin-Prince Boateng and Claud Adjapong have been included in Roberto De Zerbi's squad for the trip to the Stadio Paolo Mazza on Thursday.

Below is the squad list for the match:

Goalkeepers: Turati, Consigli, Pegolo Defenders: Marlon, Lemos, Rogerio, Sernicola, Lirola, Magnani, Ferrari, Dell'Orco, Adjapong. Midfielders: Magnanelli, Djuricic, Sensi, Bourabia, Locatelli Attackers: Matri, Boga, Berardi, Boateng, Babacar, Di Francesco, Brignola