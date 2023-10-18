USA 4-0 Ghana: Black Stars players rated

The Black Stars suffered a 4-0 defeat against the United States at the GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee, marking the USA's third consecutive win over Ghana.

The Black Stars had a disappointing performance, failing to make an impression and ending the October international break with two defeats.

Here are the player ratings for the match:

Abdul Nurudeen Manaf: The Eupen goalkeeper may have conceded four but it wasn't a poor performance as he made four saves. - 5

Alidu Seidu: The Clermont Foot right-back had a disappointing night, with 89 touches in 90 minutes and was dribbled past twice - 4

Nicholas Opoku: As the senior central defender in the team, he failed to inspire confidence, delivering a below-par performance - 4

Jerome Opoku: A debut to forget for the centre-back. He lost possession three times and made no clearances or interceptions - 3

Gideon Mensah: He was hauled off at halftime, and rightly so because the AJ Auxerre defender was absolutely poor. He committed a penalty that gave the USA a morale-boosting second goal - 3

Thomas Partey: The skipper failed to impress - 4

Edmund Addo: A disappointing performance by the midfielder. He wouldn't want to remember this anytime soon - 3

Mohammed Kudus: The USA did a great job on him, limiting his influence on the game as he had only 38 touches in 75 minutes and couldn't make a successful dribble, which is one of his weapons, but he had one of Ghana's two shots on target - 4

Jordan Ayew: He struggled despite showing determination anytime he had the ball - 4

Joseph Paintsil: Not the best of performances from the winger who only touched the ball 26 times - 3

Inaki Williams: No shots on target in 75 minutes, touching the ball just 24 times. Another disappointing night for the Black Stars, whose goalless streak extended to 11 games - 4

Substitutes:

Kingsley Schindler: He came with a strong intent and had a shot on target blocked - 4

Elisha Owusu: No impact from the bench - 3

Abdul Samed Salis: Calm on the ball as usual but no real impact - 3

Ernes Nuamah: Didn't have much time to express himself as he would have wished - 3