USA captain Christian Pulisic expresses delight after big win against Ghana

United States of America captain Christian Pulisic has expressed his delight following his team's big win over Ghana on Wednesday.

The United States after a 3-1 defeat to Germany in their first friendly game bounced back remarkably with a 4-0 win over Ghana in Nashville

Pulisic who was one of the goalscorers in the outstanding win commended his teammates for their positive response having recorded a disappointing result earlier on.

“It was huge for us. Obviously, you know that first half you could just see the enthusiasm in the group and yeah it was a great performance obviously nice to get the four goals in the first half so it was a good turnaround for us.”

The former Chelsea winger scored from the spot in the game to add to goals from Folarin Balogun and a brace from Gio Reyna to seal the convincing win.

The defeat to Ghana means they would have to make amends swiftly for their shortcomings as they prepare to begin their 2026 World Cup qualifiers in November as well as the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)