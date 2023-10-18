USA coach Greg Berhalter delighted with victory over 'talented' Ghana team

USA coach, Greg Berhalter has expressed satisfaction with the level of progress in his team after their thumping win against the Black Stars of Ghana in an international friendly on Wednesday morning.

A brace from Giovanni Reyna and strikes from Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun in the first-half condemned Ghana to a 4-0 defeat.

The victory comes just three days after the 3-1 loss to former world champions Germany.

According to Berhalter, the Ghanaian team is talented and beating them was a good test for his players.

"Ghana has a ton of talent. When you look at the roster, they have Champions League players, Premier League players," Berhalter said after the game. "You have to be able to beat the teams that you face. And the fact that we did it early was good," he added.

The United States took their feet off the gears in the second half as they were held by an improved Black Stars side.

"One disappointment, I would say, would be when we made the six changes," he continued. "We didn't get a similar type of impact that we would have liked."