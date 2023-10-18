USA coach Gregg Berhalter acknowlegdes Ghana's quality despite dominant win in Nashville

United States coach Gregg Berhalter of the United States of America national team has hailed the wealth of talent within the Black Stars despite his team's big victory over the former African champions.

In an international friendly played in Nashville, the Yanks of the USA secured a convincing 4-0 win against Ghana.

USA opened the scoring just 10 minutes into the game with a goal from Giovanni Reyna, who plays for Borussia Dortmund. Captain Christian Pulisic then doubled the advantage for the hosts with a successful penalty kick nine minutes later.

Monaco's Folarin Balogun extended USA's lead further by finding the back of the net in the 22nd minute. Giovanni Reyna contributed once more just before half-time, sealing victory for the United States with a goal from an indirect free-kick in the box.

Berhalter acknowledged Ghana's talent, saying, "Ghana has a wealth of it. When you look at their roster, they have Champions League and Premier League players. You have to be able to beat the teams you face. The fact that we achieved this early is good."

Berhalter noted a minor disappointment, stating, "One disappointment, I would say, would be when we made six changes. We didn't get the impact we had hoped for."