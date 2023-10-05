USA coach Gregg Berhalter releases 23-man squad for Ghana friendly

US Men's National Soccer Team coach, Gregg Berhalter has named a strong 23-man squad for the international friendly against Ghana in Charlotte.

The two countries will renew their rivalry with a friendly encounter on October 14, 2023 at the Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.

Headlining the US team is American-born Ghanaian, who plays for AC Milan, Yunus Musah alongside son of Liberia President George Weah, Timothy Weah.

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic and AS Monac's Folarin Balogun all make the team.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars travel to the United States without captain, Andre Ayew, who has been dropped for the game and the friendly against Mexico.

However, Thomas Partey and Tariq Lamptey return to the team after missing the AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic.

Below is the USA team

GOALKEEPERS (2): Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 9/0), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 33/0)

DEFENDERS (8): Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/SCO; 12/0), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 28/2), DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution; 7/0), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo/ITA; 2/0), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 52/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 12/1), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 26/3), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 6/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Johnny Cardoso (Internacional/BRA; 7/0), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP; 17/0), Lennard Maloney (Heidenheim/GER; 0/0), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 46/11), Yunus Musah (AC Milan/ITA; 29/0), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 20/4), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/NED;64/0)

FORWARDS (6): Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin/GER; 34/8), Folarin Balogun (Monaco/FRA; 4/2), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg/GER; 1/0), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 18/9), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA; 62/26), Tim Weah (Juventus/ITA; 33/5)