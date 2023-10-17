USA coach Gregg Berhalter to make strategic adjustments in preparation for Ghana Friendly

United States of America coach Gregg Berhalter is determined to make swift but strategic changes to his team as they prepare to face Ghana in an upcoming international friendly game.

In the aftermath of their disappointing 3-1 loss to Germany in a recent friendly encounter Berhalter is determined to leverage the team's clash with Ghana to address the issues that arose in their previous game. He is prepared to implement strategic adjustments to improve his team's chances in the upcoming matches.

With a clear vision and sharpened focus, the USA squad is gearing up for a spirited face-off against their Ghanaian counterparts.

"Personally, we may make a few changes, but for us, it's about how we do things and how we aim to improve in certain areas. Ghana still boasts world-class players and is an experienced international team that has featured in recent World Cups," he stated.

Berhalter emphasized that their focus is on applying the lessons learned from the match against Germany to their approach against Ghana. Specifically, they are looking to enhance their performance in possession and refine their offensive structure for a more effective and cohesive gameplay.