USA forward Folarin Balogun praises team's response in 4-0 victory over Ghana after Germany defeat

United States forward Folarin Balogun has expressed his satisfaction with the team's response after their recent defeat to Germany as they triumphed over the Black Stars of Ghana with a score of 4-0.

Just three days prior, the US had suffered a 3-1 loss to Germany. Determined to make amends, they delivered a dominant first-half performance against Ghana, with Balogun contributing to the victory by scoring the third goal of the match at GEODIS Park.

Balogun who scored the third goal of the game shared his thoughts, stating, "We learned a lot of lessons against Germany for sure. We had a lot of meetings, and we decided we wanted to have a reaction tonight. And I felt like we showed that."

The AS Monaco attacker also played a crucial role in Giovanni's second goal, working closely with captain Christian Pulisic from an indirect free kick.

"From this camp, we just know that we have to improve to compete against the top, top teams," stated the former Arsenal star after the game.

Meanwhile, the result puts Ghana in a difficult situation as they prepare to play Madagascar and Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in November.