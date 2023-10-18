USA hammer Black Stars 4-0 in international friendly

Giovanni Reyna scored a brace with Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun scoring as the Black Stars were torn apart in the first-half, losing 4-0 to the United States at the GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ghana coach Chris Hughton made a few changes to the team that started against Mexico, with goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen starting ahead of Lawrence Ati Zigi while Jerome Opoku was handed his debut.

A quick start by the United States saw Reyna break the deadlock after ten minutes following a fast move on the right which resulted in a cross that was poorly cleared by Opoku, with the Dortmund midfielder slotting home.

Eight minutes later, the United States doubled their lead from the spot through AC Milan winger Pulisic, who sent Nurudeen the wrong way.

Things went from bad to worse for the Blacks after Timothy Weah forced a mistake from Opoku before finding Balogun who made no mistake in the box.

Just before half-time, Reyna added the United States' fourth from an indirect freekick in the box.

After the break, Hughton made a couple of changes with Kingsley Schlinder replacing Gideon Mensah while Salis Abdul Samed came on for Thomas Partey to strengthen Ghana's team.

The only effort from the Black Stars came from Mohammed Kudus, who pulled a great save from Aaron Ramsdale.

The Black Stars begin their 2026 World Cup qualifiers next month with the opening game against Madagascar.