USA midfielder Yunus Musah set to face parent's country Ghana in international friendly

AC Milan midfielder Yunus Musah is set to face his parent's country, Ghana, in an international friendly after being included in the USA squad.

USA manager Gregg Berhalter has invited Musah as one of the 23 players for this month's friendly, scheduled for Wednesday, October 8, at Geodis Park in Nashville.

The match holds special significance for Musah, as he will be playing against the nation of his parents. Musah was born in New York City while his Ghanaian mother was on vacation in the United States. His father is also Ghanaian.

Although he moved to Italy after birth, living in Castelfranco Veneto and later starting his career at Giorgione Calcio 2000, Musah moved to London at the age of nine and joined Arsenal's Academy in 2012.

This diverse background allowed Musah to be eligible to play for several national teams, including the USA, Ghana, England, and Italy.

However, he chose to represent the United States and was included in their squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Notably, Ghana had expressed strong interest in Musah before he made his debut for the USA in 2020, where he has since made 29 appearances.

Musah initially began his international career with England, featuring for their U-15, U-16, U-17, and U-18 teams.