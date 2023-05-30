USA to host Ghana in friendly in October 

The United States Men's National Team (USMNT) has announced that it will host two high-profile friendly matches against Germany and Ghana in October.

The USMNT will play Germany on October 14th at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut, and Ghana on October 17th at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

The two matches will provide an opportunity for the USMNT to test their skills against two strong international teams ahead of future competitions.

The USMNT has played against Ghana several times in the past, including in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. The last meeting between the two side was a friendly in 2017 which the Black Stars lost 2-1.

Ghana is a strong African team and is currently ranked 47th in the FIFA World Rankings

The match against the four-time African champions will be played at Geodis Park, which has a seating capacity of 27,500. This will be the first time that the USMNT has played at Geodis Park.

The friendly matches against Germany and Ghana will provide an opportunity for the USMNT to test their skills against strong international teams and prepare for future competitions.

The matches will also give fans a chance to see the USMNT in action and support their team.

Ghana are in action later this month in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar.