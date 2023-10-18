USA 4-0 Ghana: FIVE things we learned from Nashville HORROR show

The Black Stars once again disappointed millions of Ghanaian fans as Chris Hughton's lads were annihilated 4-0 by USA in an international friendly on Wednesday morning.

Ghana were handed one of their heaviest defeats in an embarrassing fashion at the Geodis Park in Nashville.

Here are FIVE things we learned from the 4-0 humbling;

Chris Hughton a 'Suspect'

Alidu Seidu, Nicholas Opoku, Gideon Opoku, and Jerome Mensah made up the defensive core of Ghana's starting lineup.

It is well known that the left side of the defense has long been one of the team's weakest points hence the coach tried to mop up a tactics to shore up that side of the defense.

The tactic was however flawed. The coach attempted to account for any potential threat that the quick Timothy Weah might pose by overloading the left side. Whenever we were start the game from the back, Jerome Opoku, who was used as a left center-back, was supposed to move wide to give the goalkeeper options. This would have allowed Gideon Mensah to increase the team's numbers in midfield.

Nevertheless, as they collided, both players were frequently found wanting in their attempt to get the ball from the goalkeeper.

This tactical error saw Timothy Weah enjoy himself much of the first half as both Opoku and Mensah became confused of their positions.

Two destroyers, NO Spark

Once again, the Black Stars' forwards were deprived of good balls, which limited their impact.

Given that Thomas Partey and Edmund Addo have somewhat similar playing styles, coach Hughton made another mistake by starting them in midfield.

It was challenging for the duo to advance the team because they are poor ball progressors. Partey and Addo have demonstrated time and again that they require a progressor by their side in order to thrive.

When the two players are under pressure from their opponents, they usually return the ball to the goalkeeper or the defenders because they are not agile enough to carry the ball through narrow spaces.

Golden Abdul Nurudeen

Ghana performed poorly in Tennessee, but it could have been a far worse performance if goalie Nurudeen Manaf hadn't performed so brilliantly.

Among the few Black Stars players who displayed character amid the foul play in the first verse was the Eupen goalkeeper.

He put in his best effort and made multiple point-blank saves to keep the scoreline reasonable while denying the explosive Yankee Boys.

NONCHALANT Kudus

The giants of West Africa have been going through a difficult time lately.

The team will need each of its star players to show up for the celebration when called upon, but Kudus Mohammed who has been one player who has sorely disappointed in this period.

The forward for West Ham United was unable to bounce back from the foul he committed during Saturday's 2-0 loss to Mexico.

He looked uninterested in the game and was mostly anonymous in the first half.

Indefatigable Alidu

The Yankee Boys were better than Ghana in every area of the match, with the exception of the right back position.

The best example of a player with grit is Alidu Seidu. Throughout the entire game, the small defender put in a lot of effort and won over the Ghanaian supporters.

The US left attackers had to turn their attention to the other side of Ghana's defense because he became a pain in their side.

Despite having more opportunities to use the ball in the last third of the game, his rapacious runs and forceful tackling were among the team's few bright spots.

The goalkeeper Abdul Nurudeen and the guardian from Clermont were able to leave Goedis Park with their shoulders held high.