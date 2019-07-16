USL side Birmingham Legion announce the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Asiedu Anderson

United Soccer League side Birmingham Legion have announced the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Asiedu Anderson from MLS side Atlanta United.

The 23-year old Dorman Akenkro native was drafted by the MLS Champions at the beginning of the 2019 season following his exploits with UCLA.

However, after six months with Atlanta United 2, the midfielder has joined Birmingham Legion.

"Birmingham Legion FC announced today the signing of midfielder Anderson Asiedu, pending the finalization of his P1 visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). The 23-year-old spent the first half of this season as a member of Atlanta United, and he played mostly with Atlanta United 2," Birmingham Legion stated on their official website.

“We’re excited to add Anderson to our group,” said Legion FC President and General Manager Jay Heaps. “We hope he has an immediate impact on and off the field for our team, and we look forward to having him play as soon as possible.”