USL side FC Tulsa announce signing of Ghanaian defender Rashid Tetteh

Ghanaian defender Rashid Tetteh has joined United Soccer League side FC Tulsa for the 2023 season.

The 27-year-old joins FC Tulsa from Western Conference side New Mexico, where he spent four season, racking up 88 appearances.

He joins Tulsa's roster as one of the experienced players in the second-tier of American soccer.

“I’m so excited to start this 2023 Season in this beautiful state,” said Tetteh.

“Leaving my family and former team was not a decision I took lightly, but I felt like Tulsa was where I needed to be. The goal for this season is to help take us to the league championship and be part of a brick-wall defense.

"When I was approached with the opportunity to play for Tulsa it was a no brainer to make the move because of their commitment to the fans and community. I look forward to the coming season and can’t wait to get on the field!”

Tulsa coach Blair Gavin is delighted with the signing of the centre-back and believes he will add more to the club.

“Rashid brings lots of experience and versatility to our team,” said Blair Gavin. “He has shown very well in the USL for several years and we look to use his ability on the ball and aggression in duels to help progress our style of play.”