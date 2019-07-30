USL side Loudoun United FC have acquired former Kotoko forward Elvis Amoh

Former Asante Kotoko forward Elvis Amoh has joined USL side Loudoun United FC for the remainder of the season.

The 27-year old was spotted by the United Soccer League side from DC United's U-23 programme.

The lanky attacker started his career with Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko SC in 2015, and rejoined the club in 2017 after a year with the West African Football Academy.

In 2017, he joined Capital City FC of the Canadian Soccer League, and most recently played for SK Lisen of the Czech National Football League.

“He has the ability to create goals with his strength and composure on the field. Elvis is a physically gifted forward who we found in the D.C. United U-23 Academy program," head coach of Loudoun United Ryan Martin said.

"He is powerful and can hold the ball well. He will be a great addition to the team.”

Amoh did not waste time to announce his presence in the USL after scoring on his debut against Louisville City on Sunday.