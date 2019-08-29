USL side Tusla Roughnecks announce signing of Ghanaian forward Panin Boakye

American side Tusla Roughnecks have announced the signing of Ghanaian forward Panin Boakye Mensah from Futebol Clube de Vizela.

The 24-year old joins the USL side after leaving the Portuguese club this summer.

"Tulsa Roughnecks can today announce the acquisition of forward Panin Boakye from Futebol Clube de Vizela, a Portuguese club out of the Campeonato de Portugal," the club stated on their website.

"Boakye has netted eight goals in his 34 appearances for the club. Boakye has played in multiple levels across Portuguese professional soccer and will looking to make an immediate impact on U.S. soil.

"The 24 year old hails from Accra, Ghana and will wear number 21 for Tulsa Roughnecks FC."

Mensah joined the club last month and made his debut against Las Vegas Lights.