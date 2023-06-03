USM Alger make history with victory in CAF Confederation Cup final

USM Alger made history by clinching their inaugural continental title, winning the 2022-23 CAF Confederation Cup in a thrilling finale against Tanzania's Young Africans (Yanga).

Despite a 1-0 defeat at their home ground, Stade du 5 Juillet in Algiers, on Saturday night, USM Alger secured the trophy on the away goals rule with a 2-2 aggregate score, thanks to their 2-1 first-leg victory in Dar es Salaam.

The loss may have slightly dampened the celebration, but it couldn't diminish the euphoria of becoming the first Algerian team to lift the prestigious CAF Confederation Cup. Yanga, appearing in their first-ever continental final, came agonisingly close to their own remarkable achievement after Djuma Shabani's first-half penalty put them in the lead.

However, Yanga couldn't find the crucial second goal to turn the tide in their favour and claim the title on enemy territory. USM Alger's captain, Zineddine Belaid, had a penalty saved in the second half, but his disappointment was forgotten as his team held on to a 1-0 defeat until the final whistle, etching their name in history.

Yanga faced an uphill battle, needing to win by a margin of more than two goals. They got off to a perfect start with Shabani confidently converting a penalty just seven minutes into the match. The early goal fueled Yanga's pursuit of victory as they continued to exert pressure on USM Alger.

Alger came close to equalising in the 30th minute, but their header narrowly missed the target. Yanga's Fiston Mayele had a chance to extend their lead, but he couldn't find the mark with his subsequent touch. In the second half, USM Alger intensified their efforts and was awarded a penalty in the 59th minute.

However, Yanga's goalkeeper, Djigui Diarra, made a brilliant double save, denying Belaid's penalty and blocking Abderrahmane Meziane's rebound effort. Alger defended resolutely, frustrating Yanga's attempts to find clear opportunities in their box. Despite the Tanzanian team's relentless efforts, they couldn't break through Alger's defence.

With the trophy firmly in their grasp, USM Alger celebrated their well-deserved victory, while Yanga can take pride in their commendable journey throughout the competition.