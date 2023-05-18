USM Alger to face Young Africans in CAF Confederation Cup final

USM Alger secured their place in the final of the CAF Confederation Cup after defeating Asec Mimosas 2-0 at the Stade 5 Juillet in Algiers following a goalless draw in the first leg.

The Algerian team will now face Tanzania's Young Africans (Yanga) in the final.

USM Alger, who last reached a continental final in 2015, took the lead through Khaled Bousseliou's 28th-minute goal. Bousseliou showcased skill and composure as he dribbled past a defender before curling the ball into the bottom corner.

Asec Mimosas had an opportunity to equalize in the second half when USM Alger's goalkeeper cleared the ball against his own player, but luckily for the home team, it went wide. Despite Asec's efforts to find an equalizer, USM Alger's solid defence held firm.

With just 10 minutes remaining, USM Alger sealed the victory in a classic long-ball move. The goalkeeper's lob found substitute Abdelfetah Belkacemi, who calmly chipped the ball over the advancing Asec keeper to secure the win.

The Ivorian side couldn't mount a comeback, and USM Alger, fueled by the support of their passionate crowd, held on to secure their place in the final.