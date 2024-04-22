USM Alger vs. RS Berkane: CAF Confederation Cup semi-final first leg halted over jersey dispute

The first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup semi-final between USM Alger and Renaissance Berkane did not take place on Sunday due to a dispute over the visiting side's jersey.

Berkane's jersey features an extended map of Morocco, including the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

Algeria views this map, displayed prominently in the centre of the shirt, as a provocation, leading customs officials to confiscate the kit when the Moroccan club arrived in the country on Friday.

Despite Berkane's consistent use of the jersey throughout this season's competition and in previous continental campaigns, Algeria's stance remained firm.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf), after a hastily-convened meeting of its inter-clubs committee, upheld Berkane's right to wear the jersey in Algiers.

Both teams travelled to the stadium for the match, with USM Alger even coming out for kick-off, but Berkane chose to remain in their dressing room.

Caf issued a statement indicating that the matter would be referred to the appropriate authorities.

Caf also issued an apology to sponsors, TV partners, and supporters for any inconvenience caused by the situation.

USM Alger, the defending champions of the Confederation Cup, and Berkane, who lifted the trophy in 2020 and 2022, will now await the second leg of the semi-final, scheduled to be held in Berkane on Sunday, 28 April.

Tensions between Algeria and Morocco, longstanding and strained, have intensified over the years. Algeria severed diplomatic ties with Morocco in 2021, and political disputes have affected sporting events, such as Morocco's withdrawal from last year's African Nations Championship hosted in Algeria.

The territorial dispute over Western Sahara, claimed by Morocco since 1957, remains unresolved, with the indigenous Sahrawi people contesting Moroccan sovereignty under the leadership of the Polisario Front.