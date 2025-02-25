GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Uzbek club Mash’al Mubarek sign former Asante Kotoko midfielder Mudasiru Salifu

Published on: 25 February 2025
Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Mudasiru Salifu has signed with Uzbek club Mash'al Mubarek, a signing the club has celebrated while highlighting his experience in Europe.

The duration of his contract was not disclosed in the club’s announcement on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Ghanaian central midfielder brings a wealth of international experience, having competed in various leagues worldwide.

One of his standout achievements was playing in the UEFA Europa League with Moldova's Sheriff Tiraspol, with the club sharing a picture of him alongside Christian Eriksen.

Mudassiru’s career has seen him represent several notable clubs. He began his professional journey at AS Tanda in the Ivory Coast before moving to Ghana to play for Berekum Chelsea and Asante Kotoko.

His impressive performances earned him a move to Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova, where he gained valuable European experience.

He later returned to Ghana with Asante Kotoko before continuing his career in Saudi Arabia with Al-Batin in the Second Division and Al-Bukayriyah in the First Division.

Mash’al FC expressed excitement about the new signing, stating that Mudassiru’s leadership qualities and international pedigree are expected to significantly strengthen their midfield.

