VALD becomes official partner of 2023 AfroSport Summit in Accra

The 2023 AfroSport Summit which is set for the Accra International Conference Centre, is set to bring together major industry stakeholders on the continent and beyond to a special event for learning and sharing ideas, advancing discussions, and networking in a unique intersection of science and business.

VALD, a technology company whose innovative human measurement technology is used by over 1,000 of the world’s most elite sporting teams partners with the AfroSport Summit for the second year running, having done so for the inaugural summit in 2022.

The technological company is driven by a multidisciplinary team of researchers, clinicians, sports scientists, designers, developers and engineers, and its systems offer unparalleled insight into human movement, performance, injury risk and rehabilitation.

VALD suite includes ForceDecks Dual Force Plate System, NordBord Hamstring Testing System, ForceFrame Strength Testing System, AirBands BFR Cuffs, HumanTrak Movement Analysis System and TeleHab Exercise Prescription App.

This year’s AfroSport Summit is a gathering of sports clubs, leagues, federations, athletes, coaches, distinguished personalities, businesses, academia, media and more. The two-day event looks to fuel development, tackling the continent’s peculiar challenges and charting a new course for socio-economic growth. The event consists of a congress, industry talks, an expo, a gala cocktail, and more.

Tickets are available for purchase on afrosportsummit.com