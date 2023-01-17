GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Valencia star Yunus Musah wins U.S. Soccer young player of the year award

Published on: 17 January 2023
Valencia star Yunus Musah wins U.S. Soccer young player of the year award

Yunus Musah has been voted the 2022 Chipotle U.S. Soccer Young Male Player of the Year following his outstanding performances for the national team.

The 20-year-old, who was born to Ghanaian parents in New York, played a pivotal role as USA reached the last 16 of the World Cup.

Musah has been a key part of Genaro Gatusso's Valencia in the 2022/23 La Liga season.

“It feels crazy to think out of all people that I was the one chosen to be the Young Male Player of the Year,” Musah said.

“To get this award is really huge. I’ve said it many times – I’ve had the trust from the manager, the team, the U.S. to play so many games at this young age. It shows me that I just have to carry on the way I’m doing, keep being humble and keep working hard to try and be more. As a player, you just want to keep improving.”

Musah played in a career-high 12 matches and logged 1000 minutes, second for USMNT midfielders behind Tyler Adams

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more