Valencia want to sign Ghana defender Abdul Mumin

Valencia are interested in signing Ghana defender Abdul Mumin from Portuguese club Vitória S.C. in the current transfer window.

The Spanish side see Mumin as a strong defender who can help them strengthen their defence heading into the new season.

The La Liga club are considering a loan with a purchase option.

Despite the fact that no official bid has been submitted, Valencia is understood to have made contacts with Vitoria and Mumin's representatives.

The 24-year-old has previously played for FC Nordsjaelland and HB Koge.

The centre-back has played 57 times for Guimaraes in all competitions and has become an integral part of Pepa's squad in the 2021/22 season, contributing to six clean sheets in the Primeira Liga.