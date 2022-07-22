Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Valencia want to sign Ghana defender Abdul Mumin

Published on: 22 July 2022
Abdul Mumin

Valencia are interested in signing Ghana defender Abdul Mumin from Portuguese club Vitória S.C. in the current transfer window.

The Spanish side see Mumin as a strong defender who can help them strengthen their defence heading into the new season.

The La Liga club are considering a loan with a purchase option.

Despite the fact that no official bid has been submitted, Valencia is understood to have made contacts with Vitoria and Mumin's representatives.

The 24-year-old has previously played for FC Nordsjaelland and HB Koge.

The centre-back has played 57 times for Guimaraes in all competitions and has become an integral part of Pepa's squad in the 2021/22 season, contributing to six clean sheets in the Primeira Liga.

 

