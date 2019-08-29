Valenciennes defender Emmanuel Ntim a card away from suspension

Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Ntim could be suspended for a game in the French Ligue II if he attracts a caution in Valenciennes next game.

The French Ligue II side will play Clermont Foot tomorrow and the former Ghana U-20 right back must avoid a card.

Ntim has already been cautioned twice in four games and the next card in his side's upcoming seven games will lead to a suspension.

The French Ligue II referees governing body announced the defender including Axel Bamba of Paris FC, Jimmy Giraudon of Troyes, Qarim Laci of Ajaccio and Jean Marcelin of Auxerre could be suspended for the next caution.

Emmanue Ntim has been a rock at the defence of Valenciennes this season playing all games in the campaign so far.