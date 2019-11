Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Ntim has returned from suspension and is available for selection this weekend.

Ntim missed Valenciennes defeat to Troyes last weekend due to suspension.

However, he is likely to feature on Friday night when Valenciennes host Chateauroux.

The 23-year-old has been very consistent this season, making 11 appearances in all competitions.

Valenciennes are 14th on the Ligue 2 table with 17 points after 13 games.