Vålerenga goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey pleased with draw against arch-rivals Lillestrøm

Vålerenga captain Adam Kwarasey says he is proud of his team and the fans after a pulsating goalless draw against nemesis Lillestrøm in the Norwegian topflight league on Saturday.

The former Ghana shot-stopper kept a clean sheet as Vålerenga held Lillestrom at the Arasen stadion.

The 31-year old revealed after the game the was proud of his teammates and the fans for the amazing support.

"Absolutely fantastic effort. We are proud to play for them and for Vålerenga. We wish it was like this every single match even if we haven't delivered the results they want," he said after the game.

After the game, supporters from both sides clash but Kwarasey disclosed that comes with the intensity of a derby game.

"I did not bring with me what happened after the game, but it happened the last time we played against them as well. When one of their players provoked. It should be a bit like this in these matches. I do not know what strategy they have, but it is a close derby and it should be temperature," he said.