Valladolid, Getafe join chase for Mubarak Wakaso

Real Valladolid and Getafe have joined in the chase for Ghanaian international Mubarak Wakaso who is set to exit Alaves in the ongoing summer transfer window according to reports.

Ghanasoccernet.com reported earlier about Wakaso heavily linked to Spanish side Getafe after his stellar performance at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 29-year old has a year remaining on his current contract with Deportivo Alaves and the club are willing to let him go at the right fee.

Ghanasoccernet.com understands that Wakaso may be surplus to requirement for Alaves in the coming season as he is not part of the coach Asier Garitano plans.

Wakaso played 29 matches in the 2018-2019 season for Alaves, where he scored one goal and made an assist.