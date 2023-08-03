Vancouver Whitecaps acquire Richie Laryea on loan

Canadian-Ghanaian wing-back, Richie Laryea has joined Vancouver Whitecaps on loan from English Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

The Canada international signed a deal that will keep him in Vancouver till the end of 2023.

Ahead of the start of the 2023/24 Premier League season, Laryea decided to stay in the MLS, moving from Toronto FC to the Whitecaps.

“Richie is a winner, competitor, leader and has proven to be one of the best fullbacks in our league,” said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director.

“Since the end of 2021, he has played in every single national team game, including all three World Cup games. We are very pleased to welcome Richie, Melanie and their son Elijah, to our family.”

The 28-year-old has enormous experience in the MLS, staring his career with Eastern Conference side Orlando City in 2016 before moving Toronto two years later.

His meteoric rise in the MLS saw him join the list of defenders with the most dribbles in the league.

He joined Nottingham Forest in 2022 but struggles for consistent game time has seen return to the MLS.