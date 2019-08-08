Vendsyssel FF chief eulogizes technical quality of new acquisition Sarfo Taylor

Sports Director of Vendsyssel FF, Ole Nielsen says new signing Solomon Sarfo Taylor has a lot of quality to help the club achieve its target.

The 21-year-old joins the Danish second-tier outfit on a four-year deal from Ghana Premier League side Karela FC.

The highly-skilled attacker is expected to lead the side’s Danish Super League promotion push after penning the deal.

“Solomon is an attacker with really good speed, he is technically skilled and has a low center of gravity that allows him to turn on his direct defender. In the home league he has shown great determination and with his age we believe that it is a man of the future who will contribute to our offensive in the coming seasons, ”he says and continues.

"Since we have made a long agreement with Solomon, it is also with this in mind that we must have him ready for resale at some point."

Taylor has been called up to the Ghana U23 team after his impressive outing for Karela FC in the Normalisation Committee Special Cup.

He tallied five goals in the competition.